‘The way my MIL runs Secret Santa is ridiculous. How do I tell her it’s strange?’

There are but three rules to a successful Secret Santa:

1. All participants must be willing, not coerced, into a game of Secret Santa.

2. Participants must ALL agree on the set price of a gift (to avoid resentment building).

3. Once you're in, you're in. No backing out, no spilling who you have and NO cheating.

When one rule isn't followed, Secret Santa is guaranteed to flop.

It was the exact situation for one Mamamia Outloud community member, who shared what it was like to be forced to take part in an expensive Kris Kringle.

"My husband’s mother runs a Secret Santa with her side of the family every year," the woman, who chose to remain anonymous, wrote. "Her family is very large and they add children who turn 18 years old to the list each year, plus any new partners or spouses."

Oh and the gift price? It's $120 per person.

"This means that my husband and I end up spending $240 as a pair on his extended family members, some of whom I have only met once or not at all," she continued, adding that she felt the situation was unfair.