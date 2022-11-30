Efficient time saver or fun sucker? People are divided about the 'rules' of Kris Kringle.

Lining up at 5am on Christmas Eve for prawns - this one reaalllyyy gets me.

I love when the shops are bursting on the final days before December 25 and the shelves are empty and people are panic buying gifts. It’s exciting.

I love spotting something in a store or market stall or second-hand shop that makes me think of a friend, relative, colleague, someone-I-once-met-at-a-party and then gifting it to them. The thing I actually like the least about Christmas is the receiving of gifts. I get a much bigger kick out of buying things for other people. I enjoy watching them open it. Forcing them to pull apart all the packaging and then fuss over where I found it.

So imagine my horror when it was announced this year we would be doing an extended family Secret Santa.

Just one present for one person. OK, cost of living is exorbitant and I have no savings from years of overspending at Christmas due to everything mentioned above, so we pulled names from a hat and now there’s just one lonely name on my list.

But then it got weird.

People started sharing links to the exact gift they want. Not a hint, or a gentle suggestion. A link.

Here are some of the requests so far:

"I have found on Marketplace a full set of Silver Cutlery Service. I have just messaged and can pick it up..." Surely this is breaking some kind of Yuletide rule. Would the receiver also wrap their own present?

Also, this: "A bathroom set with a soap dispenser and toilet brush holder." DOES A TOILET BRUSH BRING JOY?!

So I asked the smart, measured, worldly team in the office about Secret Santa in 2022 and we are divided. Many were quick to point out the efficiency and economic benefits of an organised gift exchange to which I say 'Bah Humbug'.

"We always do wishlists," said one of the team. "It’s not quite as fun but frankly I’d rather get something I actually want than something completely random. In fact I freak out when I don't get a wishlist from someone."