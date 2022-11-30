Efficient time saver or fun sucker? People are divided about the 'rules' of Kris Kringle.

There’s no brown sugar in the local Coles.
It’s not a shortage. People aren’t stocking up their pantry staples for fear of another lockdown.
It’s Christmas and people are making gingerbread for their families. Or at least this is what I like to believe as I stand blinking back tears in the aisle.
You see, few things get me choked up like Christmas time. Perhaps it’s growing up with the gooey movies, perhaps it’s the memories of a family gathering at the Caravan Park or perhaps I have some deep-seated trauma waiting to be dragged out by a highly paid expert, but for whatever reason, I get watery-eyed at anything remotely wholesome in December.
Tacky Christmas lights displays. Tears.
Seeing kids’ eyes light up when they spot Santa at the Shopping Centre. Sob.