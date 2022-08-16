"This is sinister stuff." Everything we know about Scott Morrison's secret ministry.

Three months after handing over the reins as prime minister, Scott Morrison has found himself the centre of controversy.

Following days of media reports, it's now been confirmed Morrison secretly swore himself into five ministerial portfolios while he was prime minister; a move that even his own cabinet ministry didn't know about.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called out Morrison and his government for "an extraordinary and unprecedented trashing of our democracy" and said he is now seeking legal advice from the solicitor-general.

Here's what you need to know about the unfolding situation.

So, what did Scott Morrison actually do?

Over the weekend, The Australian reported Morrison had sworn himself in as health minister and finance minister, alongside his own ministers, after the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

He reportedly used this power to overturn a decision by former minister Keith Pitt to approve a controversial gas project off the NSW coast.

Pitt reportedly had no idea Morrison had joint oversight of his portfolio at the time. Neither did the then-finance minister Mathias Cormann.

On Tuesday, Anthony Albanese confirmed that Morrison was appointed to five portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021.

They were:

The Department of Health on the 14 March 2020

The Department of Finance on the 30 March 2020

The Department of Home Affairs on the 6 May 2021

The Department of the Treasury on 6 May 2021

The Department of Industry, science energy and resources on the 15 April 2021

According to reports, Morrison also took joint power over another ministry, the social services portfolio, in June 2021. However, this was not confirmed by Albanese.