What happens to Scott Morrison? All your post-election questions, answered.

But Finance Minister Katy Gallagher is quietly confident they will reach a majority.

"We're hopeful for a majority government but there's more votes to be counted. That's the reality. We've got a few more days to go," she told ABC News Breakfast on Monday.

"There's certainly a strong and credible path to a majority for us."

The latest Australian Electoral Commission figures have Labor ahead in 75 seats and the Coalition with 52.

﻿What happens to Scott Morrison now?

On Saturday night, Morrison announced he will be stepping down as leader of the Liberal party after conceding defeat.

"To my colleagues who have had to deal with very difficult news, and have lost their seats tonight, I as leader take responsibility for the wins and the losses," he told supporters at the Liberal headquarters in Sydney.

Morrison will hand over the leadership at the next party meeting, party insiders told the ABC.

But this won't be the last we see of the former prime minister. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Morrison said he will stay in politics and serve his local community, after winning his seat of Cook.

"I am now looking forward to returning to the Shire, my family and continuing to serve my local community. For me, life has always been about faith, family, friends and community."

"Jenny and I thank Australia for the honour to have served."

It's also worth noting, former prime minsters get a pretty decent pension.

Former PM John Howard reportedly gets $250,000 a year with a stack of bonuses on top of that, including travel expenses.

﻿Who will lead the Liberal party now?

There are a few names being thrown around when it comes to the opposition leader, but Former Defence Minister Peter Dutton is the clear frontrunner.

"Any member of the party room is eligible to put their name forward ... but my sense is there is a consensus forming that Peter Dutton is the right choice for these times," Liberal senator James Paterson told Sky News.

Josh Frydenberg would be a likely contender to run against Dutton, however, it looks like he may lose his seat of Kooyong against teal independent Dr Monique Ryan.

Other people who could throw their names into the ring include Energy Minister Angus Taylor, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews and Trade Minister Dan Tehan.