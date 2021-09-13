Should I Watch It? Scenes From a Marriage, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's brutal new series.

There's a moment, about nine minutes into episode two of Scenes From a Marriage, which is like a punch to the gut.

You can see it coming. It's been right in front of you the whole time. But when it hits, you're still floored by the cruelty of it. It breaks your heart, and if you're hoping the rest of the series will help you put it back together, you're out of luck.

That despair doesn't ever leave.

Watch: The trailer for Scenes From a Marriage. Post continues below video.

There's been a lot of buzz around Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's divorce miniseries Scenes From a Marriage.

It's a remake of the 1973 Golden Globe-winning Swedish series of the same name, updated for 2021 with a gender-swapped role reversal, iPhones and the confirmation of pronouns.

But the real intrigue came thanks to the red carpet chemistry between its stars at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. No amount of traditional marketing could have beaten the moment Isaac stroked and leaned into Chastain's arm, captured in slow-motion and uploaded to the internet for the entire world to swoon over.