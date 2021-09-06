"I would simply faint." Why everyone is talking about Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain.

A slow motion, silent video covered in a giant watermark doesn't sound like much to get excited about.

But when that video features Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain, the most intense eye-contact we've ever seen, and we're all been starved of human contact for a year and a half, weird things happen.

Isaac, 42, and Chastain, 44, are co-stars in the upcoming Foxtel miniseries Scenes From a Marriage, a remake of the 1973 miniseries of the same name.

Watch: The trailer for Scenes From a Marriage. Post continues below video.

The five-episode series made its world premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival over the weekend, which obviously saw the two stars walk the red carpet.

It was a fairly normal red carpet event, until film critic Christina Newland uploaded a video of the pair interacting to Twitter.

In the video, Chastain puts her arm around Isaac's shoulder. He looks at her... with a look that simply cannot be described with words, strokes her arm and leans into it.

They both laugh, she cups his face, he looks to the sky and pretends to pray.