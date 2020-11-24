1. Precisely no one is going to enjoy the finale of SAS Australia.

After five weeks of some seriously intense physical and psychological challenges, SAS Australia is finally coming to and end. And we're sure the celebs are bloody happy about it.

But it seems one contestant might be in for a bit of a twist ending.

An inside source told news.com.au that one of the contestants will make it to the end of the course but will sadly be failed by the DS.

"Just because someone completes the course does not mean they will pass selection... A handful of recruits will complete the course, but one of them will not pass selection," they told the publication.

The source went on to say that the DS are looking to see "who fits the mould; who has the right attitude, determination and grit they’re looking for".

"The ultimate question the DS are asking themselves is – would we have you in our team; would we want you standing next to us in a war zone?"

After last night's episode, only five celebs remain standing, including Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins, swimmer James Magnussen, AFL star Sabrina Frederick, comedian Merrick Watts and race car driver Molly Taylor.

But Sabrina, Merrick and The Badger are the rumoured three contestants suspected to make it to the end.

We'll just have to wait and see what happens when the SAS Australia finale airs tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

