Mamamia recaps SAS Australia: Well s**t... everyone has completely lost it.

Welcome.

We've made it to the last days of SAS Australia.

We open on base camp, where the celebrities are complaining about their overwhelming hunger.

Honestly, we don't blame them at this point. This whole experience has been... f**ked. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The angry British men arrive and the celebrities head to their first challenge.

For their first task, the recruits are forced to abseil from a helicopter, before attempting to rescue a downed pilot.

Yep, despite being the final week, these challenges aren't getting any easier. These angry British men aren't settling down yet, thank you very much.

But as the end of the course draws closer, the celebrities are... falling apart.

The challenge kicks off and precisely everyone – including James and Erin, Sabrina and Merrick, and Shannan and Molly – fail the challenge.

"THAT WAS AN ABSOLUTE SHOWER OF S**T," an angry British man yells.

"There's nothing good I can take from that."