Charles and Diana's first meeting, plus 3 other things The Crown Season 4 got totally wrong.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Crown.

It’s been just over a week since Netflix graced us with their fourth season of The Crown.

And if you’re anything like me (and accidently binge watched the entire season) then you’ve probably found yourself down a royal rabbit hole, watching old Diana interviews and researching if the show is 100 per cent accurate (spoiler: it isn't).

While the show’s ten episodes follow the real-life events of the royal family between 1977 and 1990 - including Lord Mountbatten assassination by the IRA and Margaret Thatcher's time as Prime Minister - some of the storylines don't exactly match the history books.

Understandably, the writers took up some creative freedom when creating the fictional drama and added their own spin to royal history.

From Princess Diana and Prince Charles' first meeting to Princess Margaret's discovery of her cousins, here are four things The Crown got very wrong this season.

How the royal family found out about the Bowes-Lyon cousins.