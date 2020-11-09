Only three celebs make it to the end of SAS Australia, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. SPOILER: Only three celebs make it to the end of SAS Australia, and we know who they are.

For the past three weeks, we've watched celebs run, punch and climb their way through some pretty intense challenges on SAS Australia.

But it turns out only three of the original 17 recruits will end up walking away with the winning prize. And by 'winning prize' we mean the satisfaction of completing the course.

According to the Daily Mail, those lucky three celebs are none other than Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins, comedian Merrick Watts and AFL player Sabrina Frederick.

At this stage it's purely speculation, but it doesn't surprise us to hear that Sabrina might make it to the end.

DS Ollie Ollerton previously told news.com.au that he was impressed by the 23-year-old's actions on the show.

"Sabrina was extremely impressive," he told the publication.

"First of all she stood up to the Badger and went toe to toe with him. We didn’t tell her to do that, she just took the hardest, biggest guy that she could. She did exactly what we wanted her to do but we didn’t tell her to do it. That was amazing, she earned our respect massively for that."

We'll have to wait and see who withdraws next when SAS Australia continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.