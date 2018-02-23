Sarah's obsession with makeup came from a crushing place. Then Telv changed everything.

In the time we’ve known her on Married At First Sight, Australia has rarely seen Sarah Rozza without a full face of makeup. If ever.

It’s not something we’re entitled to – how a woman chooses to use makeup to make her feel good is her choice. But makeup like the 39-year-old’s is a signature look.

Makeup like hers takes time, technique and a war chest of products. Because, as the Melbourne radio host told OK Magazine, it’s also the makeup of a person who might feel exposed without it.

“I know not everyone will want to do what I want to do, but for me, putting on a full face of makeup is like brushing my teeth… But I’ve done it for so long now, I don’t know any other way,” she said.

The daily ritual of applying her makeup became like putting on her armour on for Sarah, which she said stems from a feeling of inadequacy without it.

