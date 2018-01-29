MAFS' Sarah Roza has a heartbreaking reason for going on the show.

Warning: This article deals with miscarriage which some people may find upsetting.

In the first episode of Married At First Sight, we saw this year’s contestants wed total strangers in the name of ‘science’.

One bride in particular has already garnered the support of viewers.

Beauty technician Sarah Rozer shared the heartbreaking reason she decided to go on the show.

“My last relationship was awful. It was so traumatic and I don’t know how… I don’t know how that happened to me,” she said.

Eighteen months ago, the 38 year old found out she was pregnant with twins. Just before, her partner told her he no longer wanted to be with her.

She told TV Week that his family never really liked her as she didn’t come “from the right side of the tracks.”

Rather than the pregnancy being happy news, Roza said it was “soul-destroying”. Still, she was determined to raise the children by herself.

“At that point I was 37 and I thought, ‘I don’t know if I’ll get another chance and I’ll just figure it out,'” she said.