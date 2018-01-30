Married at First Sight's Sarah was on another reality show - with her ex-partner.

Well.

If there’s a better genre of story than ‘this reality star we all just met was on A DIFFERENT reality show in 2012′ then I have never come across it.

It’s the story we need today, but it’s also the story we need always.

On Monday night’s premiere episode of Married at First Sight, we met Sarah Roza, who we all liked very much.

Eighteen months ago, Roza’s partner left her, and shortly after she discovered she was pregnant with twins. Devastated, the beauty technician remained determined to raise them on her own.

But tragically, she miscarried both twins in the coming months.

During her wedding speech, Roza said while standing next to her experimental husband Telv, “I’m the most resilient person you will ever meet.” Given the trauma she has endured, that indeed sounds like a fair assessment.

But, pause.

It turns out, not only have we met Roza before, but also her ex-partner.

Rewind back to 2012; when Gangnam Style was a thing that was… happening. You see, Australia ran season two of The Amazing Race, and there was a couple named Sarah and James.

IT WAS THE SAME SARAH, PLEASE.

Sarah was nine years older than James, and said at the time, “We categorised ourselves as ‘friends with benefits’ for a while. We see ourselves as boyfriend and girlfriend now.”

