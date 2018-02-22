CULT BUY: The $38 LED mirror that'll make applying makeup in your dingy bedroom easier.

Natural light is an illusive fellow, isn’t it?

When you find it, life feels like an Instagram filter. But without it, things like your face can look dull and fuzzy.

Sadly, not everyone is fortunate enough to have a beautifully, naturally lit space at home to do their makeup in everyday.

Making do with what we’ve got, some of us blindly slap our makeup on in the dark, praying it looks blended and airbrushed when we enter the outside world.

It’s to solve that exact conundrum that the Illuminate Me 3-Way Makeup Mirror with LED lights exists.

Here it is below:

This space age-looking mirror serves the purpose of adding much needed light to your dark bedroom/bathroom/work desk/wherever you do your makeup.

So what makes this mirror worth parting with those two $20 notes weighing down your wallet? Figuratively speaking, of course because no one carries cash anymore, right?

Put simply – if one of those wanky LED selfie lights and your bathroom mirror had relations, the Illuminate Me 3-Way Makeup Mirror would be their love child.

If you didn’t know better, you might mistake it’s rose gold or silver exterior for a smart tablet or some piece of innovation humankind are yet to invent. But open it up and you’ll find the techiest mirror you’ve come across.