Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend, Sarah Brady has issued a warning “to all girls” in a series of social media posts, alleging the actor emotionally abused her throughout their year-long relationship in 2021.

Brady, who’s in her 20s, accused the 39-year-old Wolf of Wall Street star of gaslighting her and setting a list of relationship rules, which stipulated that she was not allowed to surf with men, pursue modelling, or post photographs of herself in swimwear.

She shared the list of rules or, “plain and simple…boundaries” via a screenshot of what she claims were texts sent from Hill to her on December 2, 2021.





It began with, “Surfing with men” and “Boundaryless inappropriate relationships with men.”

Brady also said that Hill specified she wasn’t 'allowed' “to model,” “to post pictures of yourself in bathing suits”, post “sexual pictures,” and finally, she was not allowed to have friendships with women that Hill deemed to be unstable or otherwise a bad influence on her.