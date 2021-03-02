There are two sides to the Jonah Hill fat-shaming story, and you won't like either of them.

If Jonah Hill's career was a vinyl record, each side would play a very different style of music.

The A side would be the greatest hits of his career, from a break-out role in the iconic comedy Superbad to starring roles in Get Him to the Greek and 21 Jump Street. All the way to more dramatic fare such as Moneyball and The Wolf of Wall Street, both of which earned him Academy Award nominations.

The B side, on the other hand, would offer up a very different tune. One where the actor's body is publicly mocked and shamed over the course of decades. His weight derided and questions around 'what it's like to be the fat guy?' thrown out during his many press tours.

“I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive,” the 37-year-old actor once said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, when talking about how his body was described in the world of entertainment and media.

In a now-viral 2014 interview clip, Jonah was asked if he was still considered 'the fat guy' in Hollywood circles, a question he refused to answer.