"I confused abuse with love." My 'soulmate' relationship was really just a trauma bond.

This post deals with domestic abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

My relationship with Brad had felt like a bullet going off. A tiny fire in an enclosed space that could change a life in a fraction of a second.

In a brief period of dating, I’d gotten engaged, withdrawn from university in another state, moved in with my new fiancé, and been ghosted by my parents.

It all seemed worth it though because we were “soulmates.” This was a stars-aligned, once-in-a-lifetime, meant-to-be love. We’d had the kind of connection I’d only dreamed of having with another, and I changed my entire life in order to make it work.

Who cares what the cost is when it’s true love!

Until it... no longer felt like true love.

Watch: Relationship deal-breakers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Our “passionate” love began to be peppered with “passionate” fights, in which “passionate” was just a nice way of saying “abusive.”

I was ashamed of how and how often we fought, confused too because why did this “soulmate” relationship sometimes feel so painful?

My “soulmate” relationship was really just a trauma bond.

A trauma bond forms when you confuse abuse with love.

Nancy Carbone on PsychCentral says this about it: “Emotional abuse is often mistaken for love by those who are trapped in a cycle of abuse in their relationship. Trauma is surprisingly easy to overlook when the abuse masquerades as someone ‘caring’ for you.”

When I met my fiancé, I was looking for a way out. I was deeply depressed and felt stuck at a university in another state I didn’t want to be at. I also didn’t want to return home to live with my parents because my mother was and had always been abusive.

He, on the other hand, seemed like he had his shit together. He was eight years older and seemed to have his life on track. He was also willing, he told me, to take care of me.

I was drawn to him not out of love, but because I wanted to be rescued.

Likewise, he was likely drawn to me because he wanted someone to be entirely dependent on him to validate his sense of self.

Listen to Mamamia Out Loud, Mamamia’s podcast with what women are talking about this week. Post continues below.