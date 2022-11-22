Margot Robbie shot to fame in The Wolf of Wall Street. It was the "lowest moment" of her life.

Growing up on the sunny Gold Coast, Margot Robbie was always keen on acting.

At the age of 17, she found her way into the entertainment industry through Neighbours, starring as Donna Freedman. She had cold-called the production company behind the hit Aussie show, and it was that tenacity that landed her in Hollywood.

"I thought, 'I'm going to use this time on Neighbours to save my money, have my ducks lined up.' So I found a better agent in Melbourne, and said, 'This is what I want to do – I want to go to America. How should we execute this plan?'" she reflected to Sydney Morning Herald in 2014.

And soon after going to America, she landed a role in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese, and starring big names such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Matthew McConaughey.

She was to play Leonardo DiCaprio's character's love interest – Jordan Belfort's mistress-turned-wife Naomi Lapaglia.

It was a role that would thrust Robbie into the spotlight and to an A-list level of fame. But she has recently said that the period when the film aired was the lowest moment of her life.

