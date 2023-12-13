There's a much more controversial Saltburn scene than the bathtub one.

Saltburn is a film that will either thrill or horrify you. There's no in-between.

The Emerald Fennell-creation is proving to be the most divisive movie of 2023. Starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, and Rosamund Pike, the movie tells the twisted story of Oliver (Keoghan), a new student at Oxford who develops a fixation on a fellow student, the aristocratic rizz master Felix (Elordi).

If you know anything about Saltburn, you're probably aware of a scene involving a bathtub. In the scene, Oliver is living with Felix in his family estate Saltburn where the two men share a bathroom.

But we're not here today to talk about the bathtub scene because there's a far more shocking scene in the movie that's seemingly slipped through the cracks of the film's discourse.

Warning: this article contains a major spoiler on how Saltburn ends so best to avoid reading further if that's not what you're looking for.

What happens in the grave scene in Saltburn?

The film culminates in a Midsummer Night's Dream party at Saltburn for Oliver's birthday. The following morning, Elord's character Felix is found facedown and dead in the middle of the estate's maze.

Considering Oliver spent the entirety of the film obsessing over Felix, he doesn't handle the death well.