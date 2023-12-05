Rizz is the word of the year. But what is it and do you have it?

Welcome friends.

I'm here today to talk about a fun Gen-Z term. It's called 'rizz'.

It also happens to be the 2023 word of the year, according to Oxford University Press. The hilarity is that despite rizz winning the top spot, there's a lot of confusion around what it actually is. And FAIR ENOUGH.

Oxford University Press says rizz is believed to be the shortened form of the word 'charisma' and is used to describe someone's ability to attract another person through style or charm.

But it's so much more than that.

Watch: Horoscopes and Break ups. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

It's not just about charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. It's a vibe.

It's someone who has an edge. Someone who has strong banter, but isn't a class clown. Someone who comes across as cool and collected, but not exclusionary. Someone who can charm, but isn't sleazy or salesman-like.

Basically at its core, rizz is good chat and cool vibes.