4 'secrets' we learnt from the royal book that may or may not be true.

All the controversies and rumours circling the royal family for years have finally been addressed.

In a new book written by journalist Christopher Andersen, allegations, including racism, brotherly feuds and utterly petty snubs have been given a moment in Brothers And Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan - and it's safe to say, no stone has been left unturned.

Andersen insists he has "well-placed sources," and in the book details all the moments that the public have not been privy to.

Of course, the royal family have largely denied every single allegation made against them and it is possible we could never really know the truth.

Watch: Meghan tells Oprah about The Firm 'perpetuating falsehoods'. Post continues after video.



Video via CBS.

So without further ado, here are the four major 'secrets' we learnt about the royal family that may or may not be true.

1. Prince Charles was allegedly the royal member who brought up Archie's skin colour.

The book alleges that it was the Prince of Wales who made a comment about Prince Harry and Meghan's son, Archie.

An insider allegedly told Andersen that Charles had asked his wife, Camilla: "I wonder what the children will look like?"

The book claims Camilla was "somewhat taken aback" before replying, "well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain."

Charles' alleged response was: "I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?"

The royal has vehemently denied the allegations, with a spokesperson telling The Post: "This is fiction and not worth further comment."

The Sun has reported the heir has "called in lawyers" over the claims.

To add fuel to the fire, Prince William allegedly took his father's side over the comments, and told his younger brother he was acting "overly sensitive about the matter."

The book also says that while Prince William found the comments "tactless," there was "not a sign of racism within the family."

2. A royal snub from Queen Elizabeth was what pushed Prince Harry and Meghan to leave 'The Firm'.

The Queen's alleged snub of her grandson was apparently what finally pushed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave 'The Firm', Andersen claims.

In 2019, she left Harry and his family out of the annual family Christmas photo, with the book quoting a source's direct comments.

According to the source, the Queen "looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged, all were fine but one, [the Queen] told the director."