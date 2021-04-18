The key moments you may have missed from Prince Philip’s funeral.

As the clock struck midnight in Australia, Prince Philip was laid to rest in a simple but sombre ceremony at St George's Chapel on Saturday, April 17.

Just 30 mourners were allowed to attend the service for the prince, who died April 9 aged 99. Still, more than 700 military personnel took part in the ceremony.

The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, but was shown live on television around the globe.

From the reunion of Prince Harry and Prince William to the heartbreaking image of the Queen sitting alone, here are the key moments from Prince Philip's funeral.

A stoic Queen sits alone.

The Queen sits alone at her husband's funeral. Image: Getty.

Queen Elizabeth sat apart from family members on Saturday, in accordance with strict social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic, as she farewelled her husband of 73 years, her "strength and stay".

Wearing a face mask, the queen was dressed all in black, except for the diamond brooch that flashed on her left shoulder - a piece she had often worn on engagements with her husband.

The monarch's four children - Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - sat nearby, as did the Queen and Philip's eight grandchildren.

Inside the medieval Gothic chapel, the setting for centuries of royal weddings and funerals, this service was quiet and without excessive pageantry. Philip was deeply involved in planning the ceremony. At his request, there was no sermon. There were also no eulogies or readings, in keeping with royal tradition.