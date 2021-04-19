A reminder of grief and cruelty: The photo from Prince Philip's funeral we can't look away from.

She sits alone in a pew wearing a hat that looks slightly too big.

In a mandatory black mask and a thick black coat, she looks smaller than usual, as though her very presence could be missed or mistaken for a shadow in the scheme of the thousands of photos taken in St George's Chapel in Windsor, on the afternoon of Saturday, April 17.

She leans forward, with the distinctive posture of a woman who is about to turn 95. She is quietly, singularly focused on what is unfolding before her.

It might be the first time she's been so conspicuously alone in a public setting, and surely the first time she's had to mourn in relative isolation. The reason for this is twofold.

One is that she's mourning the very person who would typically be with her in moments like this. Walking behind her. Sitting beside her. Whispering or debriefing or comforting. For 73 years, her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has been her companion. But now she must grieve him, without him.

A photo shared by the Queen at Prince Philip's funeral. Image: The Countess of Wessex.

The second is that because of COVID-19 restrictions in the UK, only 30 people are permitted at a funeral, and only those in the same family bubble are allowed to sit together. The Queen and Prince Philip had been in a bubble with members of their household for the last year, and therefore the Queen is not able to sit with her family.