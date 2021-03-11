Prince Harry has left the royal family. But he always had one foot out of it.

Prince Harry has always been the black sheep.

The 'party boy.' The one pushing boundaries. The one breaking with royal protocol every chance he gets.

We watched him, at age 12, walk behind his mother's coffin - thrust into the same unforgiving media spotlight the late Diana, Princess of Wales, tried so fervently to shield him from.

And as he's grown from a boy to a man to a father in the headlines, one thing has never wavered: Harry's discomfort with being a prince.

Reflecting on his mother's funeral in 2020, Harry told Newsweek that day was torturous - and not just because he was burying his mum.

"My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don't think any child should be asked to do that."

It would have been torturous for his brother William too, but Harry has always displayed a more obvious and rebellious rejection of royal protocol than his sibling.