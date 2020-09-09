"She's a really good person." Nicole says Roxi got a 'bad edit' on The Bachelor, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "She's a really good person." Nicole says Roxi got a 'bad edit' on The Bachelor.

Roxi and Rhonda (who are the... same person) are the talk of the town at the moment, given their many tears and the fact there's not much else going on in our lives besides watching The Bachelor.

Just 2020 things.

But following her eviction from her own house, on account of this whole 'love in lockdown' thing, fan favourite Nicole told Mamamia Roxi is getting a tough edit.

"Everyone has multiple sides to them but a lot of the time you're only seeing one side of someone [on TV]," Nicole explained.

"I know with Roxi, she's getting portrayed pretty bad, like you're only seeing one side of her. I know her personally, I really love Roxi and she's a really good person."

Actually, all the drama on this season has been a bit of a drag for Nicole.

"The mansion was kind of divided... It was probably Juliette, Areeba, Kaitlyn and Kristina. They definitely had their own little group going on. For me, obviously being chucked into a house with so many women, you're not going to be best friends with everyone and things are going to happen.

"Cameras stopped filming but the situation doesn't stop. It's interesting because you only see what they're filming, but it's the same the whole time. Things happen off camera, things happen on camera. There's definitely still drama when the cameras are off.

"There was so much drama. Everyone loves a little bit of drama, but can we get back to the dating show and the connections? I think for me personally, I'd like to see more of that. I'm over the drama, it's just the same kind of fights happening over and over."

Same, Nic, same.

But while she may not have received a rose last night, it seems Nicole has moved on to bigger and better things.

Earlier today, Nicole shared a photo of her and her new boyfriend Luke Brotherton looking very smitten together on Instagram. And we couldn't be happier for her.

"2020 has been a pretty wild ride, but got a whole lot brighter when this hunk walked in," she captioned the post.