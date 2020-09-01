Carlin says 'Angie and Timm messaging' was why his relationship with her ended, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "Her and Timm messaging each other it just started to really eat me away." Carlin on why his and Angie's relationship ended.

This week, Carlin Sterritt appeared on NOVA's new podcast How To… Life. He discussed the difficulties of navigating a new relationship with Angie Kent post-filming The Bachelorette and also explained why their relationship ended.

Hint: it has something to do with the runner-up Timm Hanly.

﻿

"She really cared for Timm," he began. "They were kind of messaging a little bit afterwards and I was trying to play it cool, like, it’s fine, you know, it’s all good. I was trying to be nice and do the right thing. And then more and more, her and Timm messaging each other started to really eat me away.

"Then she goes onto the next show, Dancing With The Stars with this hot Italian dude and I’m like, 'Oh man this is not easy. He’s a good-looking dude!' She would train five hours a day with this guy, five days a week and then fly to Melbourne for four days," he continued.

"So I’m like, 'You get to spend so much more time with this guy, I’m still feeling pretty shit about having just watched you mack-on with all these other dudes.' I wasn’t ready for it. So we had a pretty difficult run."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. On this episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss whether Adele's hair is cultural appropriation or not. Post continues below.

2. The Kitten from The Masked Singer has been revealed by the show's costume designer and, WHOOPS.

Uh oh, it looks like that cat's out of the bag. Literally.