Channel 10 has announced a new round of redundancies that will include the departure of high-profile presenters Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Natarsha Belling and Tim Bailey from the network.

The cost-cutting measures were announced on Tuesday, and will affect at least 20 roles at the network.

Channel 10's director of news content, Ross Dagan, said: "The decision to make these changes was a very difficult one and I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to our friends and colleagues who will leave the network.

"It is in no way a reflection of their talent, contribution or passion. They are exceptionally gifted people. We are incredibly proud of them and their work. There is no doubt they will be missed."

Listen: Mia Freedman interviews Kerri-Anne Kennerley on No Filter. Post continues below.

According to Mumbrella, those leaving the network will include: Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Natarsha Belling, Mike Larkan, Tim Bailey, Georgina Lewis, Josh Holt, Rebecca Morse, Will Goodings, Kate Freebairn, Michael Schultz and Monika Kos.

Adelaide presenter Rebecca Morse confirmed the news on Twitter.