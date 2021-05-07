2020 was undoubtedly the year of the celebrity break-up.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a spate of worldwide lockdowns, we read countless divorce announcements and carefully crafted joint statements from celebrity couples including Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy, and Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne.

And, well, the list goes on.

But in 2021, it seems there's a new trend in celebrity relationships.

As The Cut pointed out this week, 2021 is shaping up to be the year of the unexpected celebrity couple.

From the rumoured relationship between director Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora to Megan Fox's PDA-filled relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, the list just keeps on growing.

So, here are six of the most unexpected celebrity couples of 2021 so far.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

If you haven't already noticed, Sydney has virtually become the new Hollywood.

While Thor: Love and Thunder has been filming in Sydney, the city has become home to actors including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Jeff Goldblum, Melissa McCarthy and Christian Bale.

Amid filming on the upcoming Marvel movie, New Zealand director, Taika Waititi, has been linked to Rita Ora, who is also working in Sydney as a judge on The Voice.

Last month, the British singer shared a carousel of photos to Instagram, including a photo of herself cuddling the Thor director.