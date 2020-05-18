3 kids and countless split rumours: Inside Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's 10 year marriage.

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have been together, on and off, since 2004.

They were engaged, then split, then engaged again, then married, then separated, then reconciled, and then now have reportedly split again, and somewhere in between, they had three children.

The Transformers actress keeps her personal life close to her chest, but her marriage to the 90210 alum has been at the centre of media attention for years due to their multiple splits and three kids. And now, media outlets are reporting they have split once again, with sources saying they are isolating separately amid the global pandemic.

Here’s everything we know about their lives together, and the recent split rumours.

Their beginnings.

The pair met on the set of sitcom Hope and Faith, when Fox was just 18 years old. The then 30-year-old Green was a father to a two-year-old son, with his former 90210 castmate, Vanessa Marcil.

Speaking to ELLE in 2009, Fox recounted her initial attraction to Green, saying, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to be with you. You’re not a threat, you’re not some d-bag that’s going to cause a lot of problems.'”

“I had to convince him that I was slightly more responsible and well-spoken and had other things to bring to the table besides being 18,” she remembers.