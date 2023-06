Kris Jenner’s got nothing on Rihanna.

The singing superstar, beauty mogul and designer is embracing her Mum Era more than any celebrity before her – and her babies are reaping the benefits too.

Despite not being hatched, RiRi and A$AP Rocky’s baby number-two is the star of Louis Vuitton’s newest campaign. Yes, that little chickadee is front and centre, surrounded by a stack of monogrammed LV bags, carried by the babe’s very famous mother.