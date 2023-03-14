fashion

Every single look you missed from the 2023 Oscars after party.

If there's one red carpet we look forward to during award's season, it's the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

Hosted by editor-in-chief Radhika Jones directly after the 95th Academy Awards, it's the party all our favourite celebrities attend (even many who aren't actors).

The outfits are better, more risque and sometimes, outrageous.

Celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Ciara all wore sheer dresses, while Chrissy Teigen and Euphoria's Hunter Schafer went for feathers.

Here's every single look from the 2023 Oscars after party.

Chrissy Teigen.

Image: Getty.

Florence Pugh.

Image: Getty.

Mindy Kaling.

Image: Getty.

Michelle Yeoh.

Image: Getty.

Malala Yousafzai.

Image: Getty.

Sienna Miller.

Image: Getty.

Kylie Jenner.

Image: Getty.

Halle Berry.

Image: Getty.

Ciara.

Image: Getty.

Hilary Duff.

Image: Getty.

Cara Delevigne.

Image: Getty.

Ashley Graham.

Image: Getty.

Naomi Campbell.

Image: Getty.

Kendall Jenner.

Image: Getty.

Gigi Hadid.

Image: Getty.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber.

Image: Getty.

Jennifer Coolidge.

Image: Getty.

Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Image: Getty.

Tiffany Haddish.

Image: Getty.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Image: Getty.

Kate Hudson.

Image: Getty.

Alessandra Ambrosio.

Image: Getty.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine.

Image: Getty.

Zoe Saldana.

Image: Getty.

Cardi B.

Image: Getty.

Janelle Monae.

Image: Getty.

Cate Blanchett.

Image: Getty.

Olivia Wilde.

Image: Getty.

Lana Condor.

Image: Getty.

Kerry Washington.

Image: Getty.

Hunter Schafer.

Image: Getty.

Miranda Kerr.

Image: Getty.

Winnie Harlow.

Image: Getty.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson.

Image: Getty.

Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Image: Getty.

Minnie Driver.

Image: Getty.

Simone Ashley.

Image: Getty.

Emily Ratajkowski.

Image: Getty.

Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Image: Getty.

Halsey.

Image: Getty.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma.

Image: Getty.

Sharon Stone.

Image: Getty.

Brooke Shields.

Image: Getty.

Heidi Klum.

Image: Getty.

Billie Eilish.

Image: Getty.

Riley Keough.

Image: Getty.

Zoey Deutch.

Image: Getty.

Halle Bailey.

Image: Getty.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Image: Getty.

Haley Lu Richardson.

Image: Getty.

Which Oscars after party look was your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image: Getty.

