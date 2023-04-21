Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and the wrong question you're all asking.

In life, there are a handful of things we can all agree are very low stakes.

Whether or not you score the beef or fish dish at a distant cousin's wedding, for example. Or what kind of nondescript candle to spring for in the office Secret Santa pool.

To this list, I would also add the budding romantic relationship of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Now, the entanglement of Kylie, haver of famous siblings and secret babies, and Timothée, the man who will soon bring a nightmarish younger version of Willy Wonka to our screens, is not exactly top-tier news.

Yet judging by the many headlines, podcasts, TikToks and Tweets speculating about their union, it turns out we actually all do care, a great deal.

(No judgment, after all, the planet is on fire and Donald Trump is aiming to be President again, so I'm all for sticking our heads in the sand with a bit of celebrity news for comfort.)

Watch: Kris Jenner on Kylie Jenner's experience of labour. Post continues after video.



Video via E!

This particular romantic tale began as all timeless and classic love stories do, with a post on the Instagram gossip sight DeuxMoi.

The account posted that "Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner" (beautifully phrased) before TMZ added to this Shakespearean tale by posting a series of photos they probably sold an employee's kidney for, all of which show Kylie's car parked in Timothée's driveway.

Adding to the publicity fray is People magazine, a publication known for checking their sources before hitting publish (a rarity in the tabloid world, so worth noting) writing that Kylie and Timothée "hang out every week," but "it's not serious."

"She is getting to know him," the People insider (read: potentially a publicist) continues. "Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis Scott (the father of her two children), she just wants to date without any pressure."

As far as evidence goes, this is as much as the celebrity sleuths have been able to gather. Yet it's not the interest in Kylie and Timothée that's coming across as a bit peculiar, but rather the public reaction to their names being linked.

All because the questions being asked don't centre on whether or not he's used his Greta Gerwig connections to score them a couple's pass to the Barbie premiere (the first thing I'd be enquiring about), or if she's asked Kris Jenner to hook him up with a brand deal.

Instead, the main question being asked is, what could they possibly talk about?

Or, more honestly, what could Kylie possibly have to talk about with Timothée?