Rebel Wilson's reportedly being threatened by another celeb over her upcoming memoir. She just named them.

Rebel Wilson has named the former colleague she refers to as an "a**hole" in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, which is set for release on April 3.

The actor alleges she's been facing harassment from a former co-star, who reportedly enlisted the help of crisis PR managers and lawyers in an attempt to prevent the release of her new book.

In a new post, Wilson has said the "a**hole" in question is actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who she worked with on the 2016 film Grimsby.

While Wilson had previously not disclosed his name, she wrote on social media that she would not be "bullied" or "silenced" before naming the comedian, who is married to Australian actor Isla Fisher.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote. "The a**hole that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen."

Rebel Wilson said she would not be "bullied" or "silenced". Image: Instagram @rebelwilson.