3 kids and 18 years together: Inside Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's ultra private life.

When explaining why the couple decided on an intimate ceremony, Isla told Allure that they wanted something with close family and friends, out of the public eye.

"It [was] very important to me to have a beautiful ritual celebrated with my family and friends. And when you are in the public eye, to keep that private and to make it happen without it being really visible is really difficult," she explained.

During their relationship, both Fisher and Baron Cohen's acting careers have skyrocketed. Baron Cohen has written, produced and starred in countless comedies, such as Borat, Bruno and The Dictator. While Fisher has appeared in blockbuster films including The Great Gatsby, Now You See Me and Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Funnily enough, it was Baron Cohen who pushed Fisher to get into comedy. And that's the reason she auditioned for her breakthrough role in Wedding Crashers.

Isla Fisher in Wedding Crashers. Image: New Line Cinema.

"Sacha was the reason I got into comedy. I was actually auditioning for a lot of dramatic roles and having no success at all," she told Indie London.

"I was losing confidence in my abilities when he recommended that I do comedy. He felt I was really funny, so when someone as funny as him recommends that, I listened and actually auditioned for Wedding Crashers, which ended up being my big break."

After years of appearing in various big films, the couple has lessened their workload. Fisher mainly takes on supporting roles once a year and Cohen plays the lead in a movie every three years.