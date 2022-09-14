Every woman has an experience of street harassment. Tarang Chawla wants to change that.

Tarang Chawla, a writer, academic and activist, has seen the devastation that gender-based violence causes.

In 2015, his sister Nikita Chawla was murdered by her husband. And in the years since, Tarang has worked tirelessly to advocate not only on his late sister's behalf, but to highlight how violence against women is a national epidemic in Australia that needs more attention.

When it comes to domestic violence, at the root of it is a lack of respect towards women.

Tarang explained to Mamamia that he wants to encourage the men in our lives to be better allies. Because although anyone can be a perpetrator or a victim of sexual harassment, it disproportionately affects women - particularly women of colour and minority groups.

"We often see street harassment happen, but uncomfortably look away," Tarang said.

As a society, many feel the urge to speak up on issues like these, but stay cautiously silent. Or they want to do something about it, but don't know what. But the fear with this mindset is that it will prompt people to start thinking harassment and abuse is "not a big deal".

Watch: Let's Act Together Against Street Harassment. Post continues below.

Tarang has witnessed street harassment on many occasions in his life. And each time, he has found himself in a safe position to stand up and make a difference.

For so long, the onus has been on women to call out the bad behaviour they fall victim to. Now, it's time for everyone to take a stand.

"Awareness is important. But action crucial," Tarang said, who has recently been announced as an ambassador for 'Stand Up Against Street Harassment', a new global initiative established in partnership with L'Oréal Paris Australia and Plan International.

So how do we start the conversation?

As someone who has done strong advocacy work in this space, Tarang told Mamamia it's key not to demonise any group, including men, but to educate and inform.