'I didn't have a chance to defend myself.' Rachel Bilson just got fired for talking about her sex life.

Rachel Bilson has just been punished for talking about her sex life.

The actor, who rose to fame in the 2000s while starring on The O.C., told the Broad Ideas podcast about the repercussions she faced after sharing her favourite sex positions in a previous episode.

Despite building a reputation for being frank, Bilson admitted the response following her intimate preferences has made for "an interesting week".

"It's been an interesting week guys," she said on her Broad Ideas podcast. "This is the first time it's ever happened to me in my professional life... I lost a job this week because of things that were said and then spun in the press."

The actor explained that her words, despite being honest, were not meant to be taken seriously enough to warrant being... fired.

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way," she continued.

Bilson referenced the section of her podcast where she admitted to preferring the "missionary position" because she wanted to be "f**king manhandled".