Rami Malek asked Rachel Bilson to remove a photo from Instagram. Now everyone's seen it.

One of my favourite things is weird celebrity connections.

Like, mates who went to school together or old flat mates that you'd never actually expect to know each other, let alone be friends. But they were and now they're both really famous and it's strange.

Everyone knows about Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. But did you know Gwyneth Paltrow and Maya Rudolph went to school together? And so did Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg?

Image: Giphy.

The latest ol' school pals to add to that strange list is Rachel Bilson and Rami Malek, perhaps best known as Summer in The O.C. and Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

They were classmates at the same Californian high school but it seems like the friendship fizzled out after graduation, which makes a story Bilson recently shared on Dax Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert, super bloody awkward.

"Rami was a good friend of mine," she said. "We were [in] the same crew. We did The Crucible together senior year, we were the leads in it together—all these things."

So far, so wholesome.

When Malek's career went gangbusters thanks to the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, Bilson shared a throwback pic of them as teenagers, from a school trip to New York City.