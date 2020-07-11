From an on-screen love to the father of her child: Inside Rachel Bilson's relationships.

And just like that, another beloved celebrity couple bites the dust.

According to PEOPLE, multiple sources have confirmed Hart of Dixie actress Rachel Bilson and Barry actor Bill Hader are kaput.

This is very sad news, because Hader, 42, and Bilson, 38, quickly became our new favourite celebrity couple after they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes in January.

While neither actors have confirmed the news themselves, and their reps aren't available for comment, it's safe to say we're 96 per cent confident this breakup news is, tragically, true.

While we wait for more details surrounding the breakup, let's take a look back at Rachel Bilson's relationships, from her The O.C. on-screen boyfriend to the father of her child.

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody.

Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody were one of the world's most beloved couples after their on-screen love translated into real life.

Bilson and Brody played Orange County teenagers Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen on the hit teen drama The O.C., which ran from 2003 to 2007.

The young couple started dating after meeting on set, and while they were extremely famous in their own rights (who wasn't watching The O.C. in the '00s??), they kept their relationship fairly private. All we really know about them is they shared a Pitbull named Penny. That's it.

Ah! Young love! Image: Getty.