King Charles wanted Harry at Christmas. Wills had one thing to say about it.

Royal watchers might have hoped for a reunion between King Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry for Christmas this year.

However, according to reports, the royal has spent the holiday season with just his wife Meghan Markle and their two children — four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet — in the United States following years of conflict.

And while King Charles "would love" to have his family around the dinner table at Christmas, per royal correspondent and biographer Kate Nicholl for Vanity Fair, there was ultimately "no chance" of that happening because of the "hostility" between Harry and Prince Wills.

In fact, sources told Nicholl that Prince William and Princess Kate would not want to be in the same room as Harry and Megs, "let alone spend Christmas with them".

"The King would love nothing more than to have Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, but it’s not that simple and there is no chance the Sussexes will be coming," Nicholl wrote. "It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them."