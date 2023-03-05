'I have no judgement.' Everything that's happened since Prince Harry's memoir was released.

Since the release of the tell-all book Spare back in January, Prince Harry has been doing the media rounds. There were plenty of big revelations that piqued our interests from the memoir - including secrets that upset the royal family.

With this in mind, it's understandable that a bit of chaos has been whirring in the background at Buckingham Palace.

From invites to King Charles' coronation, an eviction notice at Frogmore Cottage, some more spicy interviews and Sarah Ferguson sharing her perspective on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle... it's been a lot.

Video via Mamamia.

So without further ado, here's everything that's happened since Spare hit the public's bookshelves.

King Charles is apparently going to do a televised interview about this whole drama.

In early March, reports surfaced that King Charles III is planning on giving a rare interview about his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle ahead of his coronation.