Harry and Meghan's year of revenge is coming to a righteous end.

Who's Prince Harry mad at?

If you read Spare, if you watched the Netlfix documentary (happy anniversary to those six hours of my life), if you heard him talk to Oprah, or Deepak Chopra, or any of the carefully selected beneficiaries of his words, you'll think the answer is... Everyone.

His dad. His brother. His sister-in-law. The "Palace". You know, his family, generally.

You'd be wrong. Prince Harry has had a singular focus, these past few years.

He wants to punish the press for what they did to him, his wife and his mother.

Watch Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle open up to Oprah Winfrey.



Video via the Oprah Winfrey Network.

He wants to make them pay for turning his parents against each other. He wants to get revenge for the teenage boy he once was, who couldn't smoke a joint without it making front page news. He wants to get them to admit they hounded his ex-girlfriend, that they poisoned his relationship with his dad and that they deployed racist, misogynistic tactics against his wife that pushed her to the edge of sanity.

And this week, he got a win.

In a landmark ruling, London's High Court made a decision that has have awarded him financial damages that would be substantial to most – about $210,000 – but would barely pay his monthly security bill. But much more importantly, the ruling also told him that no, he wasn't paranoid – for a period of time in the noughties, journalists at the Mirror Group newspapers were hacking his phone.