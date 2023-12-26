King Charles' Christmas message looks a little different this year.

Now that the broadcast is done and dusted, the tree will be replanted, making for a sustainable 2023 Chrissy address.

On Monday, his message was broadcast throughout the UK and other Commonwealth nations as the royal remembered "those who are no longer with us" and praised "those whose work of caring for others continues, even on this special day".

"Over this past year my heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another – going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do," he said.

In his second Christmas message since his reign began, King Charles also paid tribute to volunteers, charity workers and people working over the holidays in roles caring for others.

"This is all the more important at a time of real hardship for many, when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves," he said.

He did not mention Prince Harry or his wife Meghan Markle, who reportedly "inflamed" tensions with the release of Harry's memoir Spare earlier this year. And while the Queen was known for littering her desk with family photos during her addresses, there was a notable absence of any family references in photo form from Charles this year.

The 75-year-old monarch did, however, praise others for continuing to "protect the earth", saying: "We care for the earth for the sake of our children's children.