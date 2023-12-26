King Charles' Christmas message looks a little different this year.

King Charles has broken from tradition with his second annual Christmas message.
The royal's yearly broadcast, which airs every Christmas Day in England, has been an ongoing tradition since the 1930s and continued during his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's reign.
This year, he's given his speech a sustainable update and a delivered plea for people to be kinder.
Watch a snippet of King Charles' Christmas Message. Post continues after video.
Charles and other members of the royal family gathered at their estate in Sandringham for their traditional holiday celebration as per usual, but for his address, King Charles stood beside a living tree for the first time ever, marking his ongoing environmental efforts.
Instead of sitting at his desk, the royal stood near the tree, which according to Buckingham Palace, is decorated with "natural and sustainable decorations", with some highlights including hand-turned wood, pinecones, brown glass, dried oranges and paper.