Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries has promised to unearth never-before-heard information about their time in the royal family - and the impending second instalment is where we're expected to hear the bulk of that.

The next and final three episodes of Harry & Meghan - titled Volume II - drops this Thursday. And like the first instalment, it comes out at an interesting time.

Missed the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan? Read Mamamia's very honest recap.

Volume I was released during Prince William and Kate Middleton's US tour, the first one in eight years, while Volume II will air on the same day that Kate, William, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will gather at Westminster Abbey.

The royals will attend Together at Christmas, a special carol event (set to air on Christmas Eve in the UK) hosted by the Princess of Wales. The event will pay tribute to the late Queen as well as other UK community leaders.

Ahead of Harry & Meghan Volume II on Thursday, here's everything we can expect.

When will Harry & Meghan Volume II come out?

The second and final instalment of the couple's docuseries will come out on December 15 at 7pm, AEST - so cancel all plans and settle in.

What will Harry & Meghan Volume II cover?

To recap, the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan featured interviews with the Sussexes, their friends, colleagues, and a handful of choice commentators, as well as footage and photographs captured by the couple themselves.

It primarily focused on how the couple met, fell in love and got engaged, and the racism and bullying Meghan faced before their wedding.

Image: Netflix.