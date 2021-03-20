"I feel really let down." Prince Charles has always had a complicated relationship with William and Harry.

"I feel really let down."

When Prince Harry uttered those five words during his interview with Oprah last month, the world learned just how much his relationship with Prince Charles had suffered since he stepped down from the royal family.

During the two-hour tell-all, the Duke of Sussex admitted that since his royal exit, his father stopped returning his phone calls for a period of time.

"There's a lot to work through there," he told Oprah. "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain is like. And Archie's his grandson."

"Of course, I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened," he added.

While the rare, emotional revelation left viewers collectively shocked, Prince Charles has always had a complicated relationship with both of his sons.

Prince Charles as a young dad.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana welcomed their two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in 1982 and 1984.

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry in 1986. Image: Getty.