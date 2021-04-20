From a close bond to "different paths": The complicated relationship of William and Harry.

On Saturday, people around the world tuned in to watch the Royal family farewell Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Eyes were on Queen Elizabeth II, a famously stoic monarch at one of the most vulnerable moments in her life: the burial of her husband of 73 years. But eyes were also on two other guests, her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The ceremony, which was held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, marked the first time Prince Harry has returned to England since moving to the US in early 2020. It also came just six weeks after he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, heavily criticised the institution in a controversial television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

These events — and some prior — are known to have splintered the Prince's relationship with his family, particularly his brother Prince William, with whom he conceded to have lost contact in recent months.

Little wonder then, that the moment after Saturday's ceremony in which the two men walked side-by-side, chatting with apparent civility, sent the press into a frenzy.

Was it a show for the cameras, commentators pondered, or a sign of a fractured family brought together in grief?

They are familiar questions.

Watch: Prince William and Prince Harry walk together after their grandfather's funeral.



Video via BBC

Two decades ago, the press was asking just that as the family gathered for the funeral of Princess Diana. Then, the brothers were just children grieving their mother, a step removed from the politics playing out between the adults.

Now, they are at the heart of it.

Brothers and friends.

Prior to Prince Harry's marriage, he and Prince William appeared incredibly close. The elder spoke jokingly about his little brother lurking around his and the Duchess of Cambridge's home, rifling around in their fridge.