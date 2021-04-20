From a close bond to "different paths": The complicated relationship of William and Harry.

On Saturday, people around the world tuned in to watch the Royal family farewell Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Eyes were on Queen Elizabeth II, a famously stoic monarch at one of the most vulnerable moments in her life: the burial of her husband of 73 years. But eyes were also on two other guests, her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.
The ceremony, which was held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, marked the first time Prince Harry has returned to England since moving to the US in early 2020. It also came just six weeks after he and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, heavily criticised the institution in a controversial television interview with Oprah Winfrey.
These events — and some prior — are known to have splintered the Prince's relationship with his family, particularly his brother Prince William, with whom he conceded to have lost contact in recent months.
Little wonder then, that the moment after Saturday's ceremony in which the two men walked side-by-side, chatting with apparent civility, sent the press into a frenzy.
Was it a show for the cameras, commentators pondered, or a sign of a fractured family brought together in grief?
They are familiar questions.
Watch: Prince William and Prince Harry walk together after their grandfather's funeral.
Two decades ago, the press was asking just that as the family gathered for the funeral of Princess Diana. Then, the brothers were just children grieving their mother, a step removed from the politics playing out between the adults.
Now, they are at the heart of it.
Brothers and friends.
Prior to Prince Harry's marriage, he and Prince William appeared incredibly close. The elder spoke jokingly about his little brother lurking around his and the Duchess of Cambridge's home, rifling around in their fridge.
Top Comments
If there is a 'rift' then I think these lovely boys can deal with it! Family is so hard, sometimes people just need a break. Harry is newly married, they both have their own family and their own work, yes it may look different now to the public because they're not in each other's pockets 24/7 but maybe they're just grown & living their own lives?!
Who knows what’s really going on.
But I did notice Kate’s behaviour during the wedding. She often talked throughout the ceremony, wasn’t looking their way during key parts and didn’t look all too interested. She also wore a dress she’d worn a few times before - I know she is known to do that, but an odd choice for her only brother in laws wedding. As someone who is well aware of the cameras and her influence I found in it odd, and that perhaps a sign that she wasn’t supportive of them as a couple.
Most people interpreted it as an attempt to make sure that the media focus was on Meghan’s dress, rather than reporting on Kate’s outfit. It doesn’t cost much to give people the benefit of the doubt.
Because she re-wore a dress to a wedding it meant she was "unsupportive of them as a couple"? Really? I would have thought it had more to do with a) Kate being postpartum, having given birth to Louis mere weeks prior to the wedding, and b) it just being a freaking dress, not a "secret signal".
Maybe that was the case regarding the dress. But constantly talking and looking away whilst wedding vowels were exchanged was strange.
Were you actually at the wedding? Because most of the cameras - providing us plebs with our vantage point of the wedding - were focussed on the marrying couple when they were exchanging their vows (and other critical moments), not William and Kate, or anyone else. Sounds like you're creatively interpreting a few moments of edited footage to me. Furthermore, have you ever been to a wedding in which people HAVEN'T talked?