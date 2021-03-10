The 4 questions we wish Oprah asked Meghan and Harry.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When Oprah Winfrey introduced her long-anticipated interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, she stressed that "no subject" was off limits. And that certainly was the case.

In the wide-ranging interview, which has since been viewed by millions, Meghan Markle admitted that she struggled with suicidal ideation amid harsh criticism from the British tabloids, and that concerns were raised about the colour of her son's skin within the royal family.

But although the two-hour interview contained dozens of revations, there are still several unanswered questions.

During the interview, Prince Harry spoke openly about Meghan Markle's mental health struggles. Post continues after video.



Video via CBS.

Here are the four questions we wish Oprah asked Harry and Meghan.

Why are Harry and Meghan still called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018, Queen Elizabeth gifted Harry a dukedom. From that moment onwards, the couple were known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After later choosing to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, many wondered whether Harry and Meghan would still use their royal titles.

Last month, in the final phase of their split from the royal family, the couple lost their royal patronages. However, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it was clear that the pair would keep their Duke and Duchess titles.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty the Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the royal family," the statement said.