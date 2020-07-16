"Yep, I tried the $155 poo stool that sold out on Goop to see if it's legit."

Hello and welcome to a story about a woman and a poo stool. No pun intended.

You may have already heard of a poo friend, and maybe even a poo knife. But today, I'm talking about a stool to help you sh*t.

WATCH: Here are 10 scientific ways to be happier, post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

The stool in question - the one you put your feet on - is the PROPPR Essential Bathroom Footrest.

When it launched on Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop (yep, the same one that sells vagina candles and was home to the infamous yoni egg) for a modest US$220, it sold out immediately. Luckily for us, there's a version that costs only AU$155.

But it has to be said, $155 is still a large sum of money to spend on a stool that'll sit by your toilet. So when I was sent one to road test, I couldn't let you down.

Keep scrolling for some thoughts and feelings on this very posh poo stool.

What is a poo stool?