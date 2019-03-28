We all have a 'poop friend' whether you realise it or not.

A viral tweet has opened our eyes to a very special kind of friendship – one we probably all enjoy, but don’t give the appreciation it deserves.

No, it’s not the brunch pal or the gym buddy – well, it could be, if they’re also the friend you speak to about your bowel movements.

Because the very special relationship we’re talking about is the poop friend.

Yes, this is the friend you are so comfortable with you can text/call/speak to about your poop without either of you batting an eyelid. Maybe there’s even questionable and unnecessary images involved. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

This all came to light when US writer and podcast host Tracy Clayton tweeted the question, asking people to confirm that everyone has a poop friend.

everybody has a poop friend, right? the friend you can talk about your poops with? tag your poop friend! — tracy the emotional support penguin (@brokeymcpoverty) March 25, 2019

They… did.

And oh, we didn’t even realise this was a thing until now, but it so is.

Clayton’s tweet received hundreds of replies, including people who tagged their poop friend, others who claimed to have ‘poop clans’ and even one truly beautiful poop friend proposal.