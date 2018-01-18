Jack was at a friend's house when he realised not every family has a 'poop knife'.

Part of becoming an adult is the process of learning that most things that happened within your household growing up were not even a little bit normal.

I was 20 when I realised that not everyone refers to individual hair ties as ‘ponytails’. Outside our house, when I asked someone if they had a ‘spare ponytail’ they looked at me like I wasn’t making any sense, which upon reflection, I most definitely wasn’t.

But a recent Reddit user has shared a confession about his weird upbringing that will make you feel like your family and everything they’ve ever done is perfectly sane. Because for this person, who we’ll call Jack, a ‘poop knife’ was a normal part of his household.

Let me explain.

“My family poops big,” Jack begins – a detail that will later prove to be important. “If anyone has laid a mega-poop, you know that sometimes it won’t flush.”

“Growing up, this was a common enough occurrence that our family had a poop knife,” he writes.

Sorry… a… what?

In case you're not quite there yet, Jack's family's poop knife was used in cases where a poop was so big, it needed to be cut into smaller pieces in order to be flushed.

"It was an old rusty kitchen knife that hung on a nail in the laundry room, only to be used for that purpose. It was normal to walk through the hallway and have someone call out 'hey, can you get me the poop knife'?"

No.

Jack continues to explain that when he was 22, he went to the bathroom at a friend's house, and realised it was one of those poops. The ones that require a poop knife. So he cracked open the door and called out to his friend, who had literally no idea what he was talking about.