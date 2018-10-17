Pippa Middleton has welcomed her first child into the world.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have welcomed their first child into the world.
A spokeswoman for the couple said their baby boy was born on Monday at 1.58pm local time (11.58pm AEST). Both he and their mother are reportedly healthy.
The boy’s name or photo has not yet been shared.
A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were “thrilled” for Pippa and her husband.
We learned in June that Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis were expecting a cousin this year, with Pippa confirming the news she was pregnant in a UK magazine.